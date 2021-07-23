Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island
Shortly after the events of the first game, you have somehow set sail to a mysterious island in order to become a full fledged member of the Gordian Society! Will you become one of the chosen few? Various beautiful locations and mind bending mysteries await you on the Isle of Lye, one of the many testing locations of the Gordian Society. Venture into underground caverns, make your way through dungeons and explore the grand mansion of Lye.
Developer:
Crimsonite Games
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
- Digital January 19, 2024 by Crimsonite Games
Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island
is available at:
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel i3 series, 2 Ghz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
DirectX: Version 11
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5 series or equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Geforce GTX 970 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11