Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island

Shortly after the events of the first game, you have somehow set sail to a mysterious island in order to become a full fledged member of the Gordian Society! Will you become one of the chosen few? Various beautiful locations and mind bending mysteries await you on the Isle of Lye, one of the many testing locations of the Gordian Society. Venture into underground caverns, make your way through dungeons and explore the grand mansion of Lye.

Updates

23 Jan, 2024
Gordian Rooms 2: Curious Island now live

An escape room puzzle adventure unveils its sequel: Venture into the enigma of a mysterious island
25 Jul, 2021
Gordian Rooms sequel leading to A Curious Island
Upcoming 'escape island' adventure for Windows PC ready for wishlisting on Steam.

Screenshots and Trailers for Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island


Transparent PNG

Gordian Rooms 2: A Curious Island announcement trailer

Adventure Games by Crimsonite Games

» Gordian Rooms (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel i3 series, 2 Ghz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5 series or equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Geforce GTX 970 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11

