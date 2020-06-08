  • Log In | Sign Up

The Fabled Woods

Fabled Woods, The - Cover art

I came here to find someone who went missing long ago. That someone was my son. Explore the woods, see if you can try and make sense of this sorry mess. But I must warn you, there are things you may discover that will be difficult and strange to hear, but hear them you must. Walk the path less travelled, and see what secrets hide among the trees…

Updates

25 Mar, 2021
The Fabled Woods becomes reality on Windows PC

First-person forest mystery with multiple intertwined storylines available to download on Steam.
9 Mar, 2021
Part of The Fabled Woods open for exploration in pre-launch demo

Graphically overhauled first-person, multiple-storyline forest adventure coming to Windows PC on March 23rd.
9 Jun, 2020
The Fabled Woods clearing the way for 2020 release
First-person exploratory adventure with three intertwining narratives unveiled for PC.

The Fabled Woods – RTX reveal trailer

The Fabled Woods release date trailer

The Fabled Woods announcement trailer

Adventure Games by CyberPunch Studios

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Fabled Woods is an adventure game, released in 2021 by CyberPunch Studios.

The Fabled Woods is an adventure game, released in 2021 by CyberPunch Studios. The Fabled Woods has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Fabled Woods, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Fabled Woods.
