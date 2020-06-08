The Fabled Woods
I came here to find someone who went missing long ago. That someone was my son. Explore the woods, see if you can try and make sense of this sorry mess. But I must warn you, there are things you may discover that will be difficult and strange to hear, but hear them you must. Walk the path less travelled, and see what secrets hide among the trees…
Updates
25 Mar, 2021The Fabled Woods becomes reality on Windows PC
First-person forest mystery with multiple intertwined storylines available to download on Steam.
9 Mar, 2021Part of The Fabled Woods open for exploration in pre-launch demo
Graphically overhauled first-person, multiple-storyline forest adventure coming to Windows PC on March 23rd.
9 Jun, 2020The Fabled Woods clearing the way for 2020 release
First-person exploratory adventure with three intertwining narratives unveiled for PC.
Walkthrough for The Fabled WoodsStuck in The Fabled Woods, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Fabled Woods and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Fabled Woods » View all screenshots (10)
Videos for The Fabled Woods » View all videos
What our readers think of The Fabled Woods
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Fabled Woods yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information