The Fabled Woods clearing the way for 2020 release

Forests sure do look beautiful, but even beloved fairy tales warn of the deadly secrets they can conceal. Another such cautionary tale is heading our way later this year in the form of CyberPunch Studios' upcoming The Fabled Woods.

One of three intertwining stories the game follows is that of a man whose son was lost in the woods many years earlier. Now it is your turn to follow in his footsteps to "explore the woods, see if you can try and make sense of this sorry mess." Your task will be no simple missing person expedition, however, as "there are things you may discover that will be difficult and strange to hear, but hear them you must." Indeed, there's no turning back, as the only way to discover the truth is to "walk the path less travelled, and see what secrets hide among the trees."

Inspired by the "puzzle free, death free storytelling" in games like Gone Home and Firewatch, The Fabled Woods is a free-roaming, first-person narrative adventure set in the scenic outdoors. Don't let the gorgeous landscape fool you, though, as "despite the picturesque beauty, ugly and terrible secrets lurk among the shifting boughs, darkness that no amount of dappled sunlight can erase." As you explore, you'll begin to piece together the clues of what happened here, as relayed through the game's fully voiced characters as they "impart their tales of strange goings-on and mystery."

There is no firm target release date at this point, but The Fabled Woods is due to be launched on Steam sometime before the end of this year.