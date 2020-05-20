  • Log In | Sign Up

Possession 1881

Possession 1881 - Cover art

Delve into the dark and captivating world of Possession 1881, a first person puzzle adventure.  A game about intellect, art, and the occult in the Victorian Era.  From demon sigils to cement to talking dolls, the game’s atmosphere is authentic to the time.  Science, history, and art all inspired the design of numerous unique puzzles that will dare your mind to find new connections.

Updates

5 Jun, 2020
Possession 1881 up for grabs on Steam
First-person supernatural puzzler available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Possession 1881

Stuck in Possession 1881, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Possession 1881 and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Possession 1881 trailer

Adventure Games by End of the Line Studios

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 8
Processor: Core i7-930
Memory: 8 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space

