Possession 1881
Developer:
End of the Line Studios
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Releases:
- Digital June 5, 2020 by End of the Line Studios
Delve into the dark and captivating world of Possession 1881, a first person puzzle adventure. A game about intellect, art, and the occult in the Victorian Era. From demon sigils to cement to talking dolls, the game’s atmosphere is authentic to the time. Science, history, and art all inspired the design of numerous unique puzzles that will dare your mind to find new connections.
Updates
5 Jun, 2020Possession 1881 up for grabs on Steam
First-person supernatural puzzler available now for download on Windows PC.
OS: Windows 8
Processor: Core i7-930
Memory: 8 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space