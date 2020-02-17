A Hand With Many Fingers
Developer:
Colestia
Related Links
itch.io page
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital June 9, 2020 by Colestia
A Hand With Many Fingers is a first-person investigation game about a real Cold War conspiracy. You play as a researcher in an old CIA archive who uncovers a conspiracy while searching through classified documents. Explore the CIA’s murky history of drug smuggling, weapons trafficking, regime change, and assassination.
Updates
9 Jun, 2020A Hand With Many Fingers drops on Windows PC
Archival Cold War conspiracy mystery investigation available now for download on Steam and itch.io.
24 Apr, 2020New Trailer slips out from A Hand With Many Fingers
Cold War conpsiracy adventure set within CIA archives expected to launch later this spring.
17 Mar, 2020A Hand With Many Fingers reaching for spring release
Demo available for research-based conspiracy investigation on Windows, Mac and Linux.
Walkthrough for A Hand With Many FingersStuck in A Hand With Many Fingers, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Hand With Many Fingers and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for A Hand With Many Fingers » View all screenshots (6)
Videos for A Hand With Many Fingers » View all videos
What our readers think of A Hand With Many Fingers
There haven't been any reader that reviewed A Hand With Many Fingers yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel i5 Quad-Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
Storage: 300 MB available space