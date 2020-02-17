  • Log In | Sign Up

A Hand With Many Fingers

Hand With Many Fingers, A - Cover art

A Hand With Many Fingers is a first-person investigation game about a real Cold War conspiracy. You play as a researcher in an old CIA archive who uncovers a conspiracy while searching through classified documents. Explore the CIA’s murky history of drug smuggling, weapons trafficking, regime change, and assassination.

Updates

9 Jun, 2020
A Hand With Many Fingers drops on Windows PC

Archival Cold War conspiracy mystery investigation available now for download on Steam and itch.io.
24 Apr, 2020
New Trailer slips out from A Hand With Many Fingers

Cold War conpsiracy adventure set within CIA archives expected to launch later this spring.
17 Mar, 2020
A Hand With Many Fingers reaching for spring release
Demo available for research-based conspiracy investigation on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for A Hand With Many Fingers

Stuck in A Hand With Many Fingers, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Hand With Many Fingers and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Political, Spy
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel i5 Quad-Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 4000
Storage: 300 MB available space

A Hand With Many Fingers by Colestia - Adventure Game

