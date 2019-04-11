0 new post/s since your last visit
Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard
Developer:
Grace Bruxner
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 9, 2019 by Worm Club
The famed Frog Detective returns in the most thrilling mystery yet! A town’s welcoming celebration for a mysterious Invisible Wizard has been ripped to shreds by an unknown culprit. The Detective must venture into the Warlock Woods to find out “whodunnit”!
