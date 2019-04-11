  • Log In | Sign Up

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard - Cover art

The famed Frog Detective returns in the most thrilling mystery yet! A town’s welcoming celebration for a mysterious Invisible Wizard has been ripped to shreds by an unknown culprit. The Detective must venture into the Warlock Woods to find out “whodunnit”!

Related Articles

EGX Rezzed 2019 round-up Article

EGX Rezzed 2019 round-up

There was adventure aplenty at London's biggest games event, and we journeyed far and wide to be close to the action.

Read more Apr 15, 2019

Updates

9 Dec, 2019
Frog Detective 2 leaps onto Windows and Mac

Colourful cartoon mystery sequel 'The Case of The Invisible Wizard' available now for download on Steam and itch.io.

Walkthrough for Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard

Stuck in Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard gameplay trailer

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard teaser

Adventure Games by Grace Bruxner

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard by Grace Bruxner - Adventure Game

