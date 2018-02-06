The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera
Developer:
Rafael García
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital March 23, 2020 by Rafael García
Little Johnny has been humiliated by a punk gang. Now he intends to take revenge on the punks one by one, destroying their most precious possessions.
The complete four-part episodic series.
System Requirements
PC
OS: Windows XP Service Pack 3
Processor: 1.7 GHz Dual Core
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, ATI Radeon 4870 HD, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM
Storage: 150 MB available space
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
Mac:
OS: Snow Leopard 10.6.8 or later
Processor: Intel Core Duo
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4850, NVIDIA GeForce GT 120, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM
Storage: 150 MB available space
Linux:
OS: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Processor: 1.7 GHz Dual Core
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, ATI Radeon 4870 HD, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM
Storage: 150 MB available space