The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera

Revenge of Johnny Bonasera, The - Cover art

Little Johnny has been humiliated by a punk gang. Now he intends to take revenge on the punks one by one, destroying their most precious possessions.

The complete four-part episodic series.

Related Articles

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera video preview Article

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera video preview

We dared not say no to Gamewalker's latest Inside Adventure Gaming video showcase of Rafael Garcia's comic point-and-click episodic series.

View video preview Sep 24, 2018

Updates

28 Mar, 2020
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera fulfilled with Episode 4 release

Finale of four-part comic sci-fi adventure available now for Windows, Mac and Linux, plus iOS and Android devices.
5 Feb, 2019
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera strikes again with Episode 3 release

Comic point-and-click indie adventure continues on Win/Mac/Linux, iOS and Android devices.
7 Feb, 2018
Johnny Bonasera returns for more revenge

Second installment of comic point-and-click series available on PC and mobile devices.
1 Nov, 2016
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera unleashed today

Indie adventure about bullies' payback lauching on PC, iOS and Android.
27 Apr, 2016
Little Johnny’s Revenge served up on Kickstarter

Playable demo available for cartoon-styled point-and-click adventure.

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 3 trailer

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 2

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera launch trailer

What our readers think of The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Rafael García

» The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC

OS: Windows XP Service Pack 3
Processor: 1.7 GHz Dual Core
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, ATI Radeon 4870 HD, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM
Storage: 150 MB available space
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Mac:

OS: Snow Leopard 10.6.8 or later
Processor: Intel Core Duo
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4850, NVIDIA GeForce GT 120, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM
Storage: 150 MB available space

Linux:

OS: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Processor: 1.7 GHz Dual Core
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260, ATI Radeon 4870 HD, or equivalent card with at least 512 MB VRAM
Storage: 150 MB available space

