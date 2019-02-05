  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 (2020) - Game details
https://www.google.com/

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4

Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4, The - Cover art

After hijacking the flying saucer from Hangar 19, Johnny gets to the alien base. There, Johnny will try to find the way to rescue his mother and all humans who have been abducted, including Capitán Wachimolete, who is now a member of the alien army due to a probe that controls his will.

Updates

28 Mar, 2020
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera fulfilled with Episode 4 release

Finale of four-part comic sci-fi adventure available now for Windows, Mac and Linux, plus iOS and Android devices.

Walkthrough for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4

Stuck in The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #1
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #2
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #3
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #4
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #5
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #6
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #7
'The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 - Screenshot #8

No videos for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 available (yet)

What our readers think of The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Rafael García

» The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 by Rafael García - Adventure Game

The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Rafael García. The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4.