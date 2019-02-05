https://www.google.com/
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4
Developer:
Rafael García
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital March 23, 2020 by Rafael García
After hijacking the flying saucer from Hangar 19, Johnny gets to the alien base. There, Johnny will try to find the way to rescue his mother and all humans who have been abducted, including Capitán Wachimolete, who is now a member of the alien army due to a probe that controls his will.
Updates
28 Mar, 2020The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera fulfilled with Episode 4 release
Finale of four-part comic sci-fi adventure available now for Windows, Mac and Linux, plus iOS and Android devices.
Walkthrough for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4Stuck in The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 » View all screenshots (8)
No videos for The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 available (yet)
What our readers think of The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera: Episode 4 yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information