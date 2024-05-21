  • Log In | Sign Up

Carnival

Carnival is an atmospheric folk horror point-&-click featuring atmospheric low-resolution pixel art graphics, multiple locations drawn from Venice itself, and developing relationships with NPCs, allowing the player to influence events in the game and achieve multiple different endings.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Horror, Mystery
Theme Atmospheric, Historical, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Carnival by Beyond Booleans - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Carnival is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Beyond Booleans. Carnival has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Carnival, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Carnival.
