An Arcade Full of Cats (2023) - Game details
An Arcade Full of Cats

Journey through gaming history’s time and space, while searching for adorable feline companions in ‘An Arcade Full of Cats,’ the ultimate pet’em up hidden object game.


Screenshots and Trailers for An Arcade Full of Cats


An Arcade Full of Cats - trailer

Adventure Games by Devcats

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

An Arcade Full of Cats by Devcats - A Point and Click Adventure Game

An Arcade Full of Cats is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Devcats. An Arcade Full of Cats has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of An Arcade Full of Cats, at this time the community has not provided a rating for An Arcade Full of Cats.
