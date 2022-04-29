For some of us, the 1980s never ended. The true scene veterans persevered through the changing trends in music, fashion and common decency, keeping glam metal alive through sheer stubbornness and detachment from reality. When one of the least successful bands in hair metal decides it’s time for a comeback, no one is safe. They may have put on a few pounds and lost some of their graying hair, but their rocking power and sex appeal are still… Uh, as questionable as ever? But this time they’re sure to make it big. This time rock ‘n ‘roll will never die!