Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die!

For some of us, the 1980s never ended. The true scene veterans persevered through the changing trends in music, fashion and common decency, keeping glam metal alive through sheer stubbornness and detachment from reality. When one of the least successful bands in hair metal decides it’s time for a comeback, no one is safe. They may have put on a few pounds and lost some of their graying hair, but their rocking power and sex appeal are still… Uh, as questionable as ever? But this time they’re sure to make it big. This time rock ‘n ‘roll will never die!

1 May, 2022
Rock ‘n’ Roll still alive and kicking

Get your denim vest, bandana and makeup, and dive into this point-and-click adventure as a middle-aged teddy bear planning a comeback with his old glam metal band.

Walkthrough for Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die!

Stuck in Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! release trailer

Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! trailer

Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! teaser

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! by Valtteri Tavast - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! is an adventure game, released in 2022 by Valtteri Tavast. Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die! has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die!, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Rock ‘n’ Roll Will Never Die!.
