Summertime Madness

Summertime Madness - Cover art

The city of Prague was under siege, ravaged by war. Buildings were falling, churches were burning, and everything was to be washed away forever. A painter lived there, isolated from the outside world. The worse the terrors of war became, the more the artist obsessively painted beautiful landscapes as a contrast to the evil he had witnessed. One night, a mysterious figure appeared in the house seemingly out of nowhere. The stranger walked slowly around the room, inspecting the paintings. He then sat down in front of the artist; to offer him a deal. The chance to enter one of his own creations, far away and free of war. But he would have to find his way back out before midnight, or else his soul would become trapped in the canvas forever. Feeling alone, on the edge of madness, terrorized by the scent of death creeping in from the streets, the artist shook the mysterious man’s hand, accepting the deal. A few moments later, the house was empty.

Updates

17 Jun, 2021
Summertime Madness descends on Steam
Demo also available for surreal 3D puzzle-adventure set within an artist's painting, newly launched on Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Summertime Madness

Stuck in Summertime Madness, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Summertime Madness and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #1
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #2
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #3
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #4
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #5
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #6
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #7
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #8
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #9
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #10
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #11
'Summertime Madness - Screenshot #12
Summertime Madness demo trailer

Summertime Madness extended trailer

Summertime Madness announcement trailer

What our readers think of Summertime Madness

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Summertime Madness yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by DP Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Presentation Realtime 3D
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Summertime Madness by DP Games - Adventure Game

