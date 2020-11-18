The Big Con
Developer:
Mighty Yell
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital August 31, 2021 by Skybound Games
Hustle through the 90s in THE BIG CON, an adventure game where you’re an awkward teen hustling to save her family video store from gangsters. Play as Ali, a high school junior gone AWOL from band camp to seek revenge on the loan sharks that threaten her mom’s video store. (Fighting with your mom is YOUR job. No one else gets to do that.) Maybe you’ll profit from the latest collectible plushie craze, and make an interesting friend or two along the way.
The Big Con is available at:
Walkthrough for The Big ConStuck in The Big Con, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Big Con and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Big Con » View all screenshots (20)
Videos for The Big Con » View all videos
What our readers think of The Big Con
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Big Con yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information