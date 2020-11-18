  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Big Con (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

The Big Con

Big Con, The - Cover art

Hustle through the 90s in THE BIG CON, an adventure game where you’re an awkward teen hustling to save her family video store from gangsters. Play as Ali, a high school junior gone AWOL from band camp to seek revenge on the loan sharks that threaten her mom’s video store. (Fighting with your mom is YOUR job. No one else gets to do that.) Maybe you’ll profit from the latest collectible plushie craze, and make an interesting friend or two along the way.

The Big Con is available at:

Related Articles

Steam Next Fest 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest

Feast your eyes on this latest collection of upcoming adventure game samplers, available only until June 22nd in the summer Steam festival.

Read more Jun 16, 2021

Updates

31 Aug, 2021
No lie: The Big Con has launched on PC and Xbox consoles

Cartoon-style 'cross country crime adventure' set in the 1990s available now to download from Steam, Epic and the Microsoft Store.
11 Aug, 2021
The Big Con pre-launch trailer introduces cast for real

Cross-country teenaged grifting adventure coming to PC and multigen Xbox platforms on August 31st.
12 May, 2021
The Big Con exposed in new trailer

Nineties-era 'teenage grifting' adventure set to arrive this summer on PC, Xbox One and Series X|S.
6 Dec, 2020
The Big Con currently in planning stage
Coming-of-age comedy adventure about awkward teen hustler unveiled for PC and Xbox One.

Walkthrough for The Big Con

Stuck in The Big Con, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Big Con and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Big Con - Screenshot #1
'The Big Con - Screenshot #2
'The Big Con - Screenshot #3
'The Big Con - Screenshot #4
'The Big Con - Screenshot #5
'The Big Con - Screenshot #6
'The Big Con - Screenshot #7
'The Big Con - Screenshot #8
'The Big Con - Screenshot #9
'The Big Con - Screenshot #10
'The Big Con - Screenshot #11
'The Big Con - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

The Big Con launch trailer

Transparent PNG

The Big Con character auditions

Transparent PNG

The Big Con – Rockapella “Gimme Money” music video

What our readers think of The Big Con

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Big Con yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Mighty Yell

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Point-and-click
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme Coming of age
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Big Con by Mighty Yell - Adventure Game

The Big Con is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Mighty Yell. The Big Con has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Big Con, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Big Con.
Back to the top