Where Is My Body?
You are a hand. Yes, a 16x16 pixel hand that has lost its body and must now solve different mysteries to get out of a lab before moving to the city.
Updates
15 Oct, 2020Where Is My Body? can be found now on Game Boy
Kickstarter funded handheld exclusive available now in Western and Japanese cartridges on developer's website.
3 Aug, 2020Kickstarter the place to find Where is my Body?
Maniac Mansion-inspired Game Boy exclusive starring disembodied hand to launch in October.
Walkthrough for Where Is My Body?Stuck in Where Is My Body?, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Where Is My Body? and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Where Is My Body? » View all screenshots (27)
What our readers think of Where Is My Body?
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Where Is My Body? yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information