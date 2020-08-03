  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Where Is My Body? (2020) - Game details

Where Is My Body?

Where Is My Body? - Cover art

You are a hand. Yes, a 16x16 pixel hand that has lost its body and must now solve different mysteries to get out of a lab before moving to the city.

Updates

15 Oct, 2020
Where Is My Body? can be found now on Game Boy

Kickstarter funded handheld exclusive available now in Western and Japanese cartridges on developer's website.
3 Aug, 2020
Kickstarter the place to find Where is my Body?

Maniac Mansion-inspired Game Boy exclusive starring disembodied hand to launch in October. 

Walkthrough for Where Is My Body?

Stuck in Where Is My Body?, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Where Is My Body? and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #1
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #2
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #3
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #4
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #5
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #6
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #7
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #8
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #9
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #10
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #11
'Where Is My Body? - Screenshot #12

Where is my Body? – Kickstarter trailer

What our readers think of Where Is My Body?

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Where Is My Body? yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Greenboy Games

Game Information

Platform Retro
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay -
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download, Proprietary format

Where Is My Body? by Greenboy Games - Adventure Game

Where Is My Body? is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Greenboy Games. Where Is My Body? has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Where Is My Body?, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Where Is My Body?.