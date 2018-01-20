  • Log In | Sign Up

VirtuaVerse

VirtuaVerse - Cover art

In a future not so far away where one AI has prevailed, governments have become obsolete and society is migrating to a permanently augmented world managed by a global neural network. Nathan, an outsider still refusing to comply to the new system, is making a living off the grid as a smuggler of pirate gadgets and cracked software. One morning he finds out his girlfriend Jay disappeared overnight and broke his custom AVR glasses, leaving just a mysterious message on their bathroom mirror. She’s an AR graffiti writer whose drones have been bit-spraying techno-color all over the augmented space in the city. Disconnected and determined to find out what happened to Jay, Nathan gets tangled in an unexpected journey involving technomancers, AR graffiti rebels, digital archeology, epic cyberwars and virtual reality debauchery.

Updates

12 May, 2020
VirtuaVerse initialized on Windows, Mac and Linux

Cyberpunk point-and-click pixel art adventure available now for download on Steam and GOG.
19 Feb, 2020
Launch date announcement trailer springs to life from VirtuaVerse

Retro-styled point-and-click cyberpunk adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on May 12th.
14 Mar, 2019
New trailer uploaded from VirtuaVerse

Cyberpunk point-and-click thriller coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on Steam.
23 Jan, 2018
VirtuaVerse to become reality next year

First details unveiled for cyberpunk point-and-click adventure now in development.

Walkthrough for VirtuaVerse

Stuck in VirtuaVerse, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for VirtuaVerse and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

VirtuaVerse is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Theta Division Games. VirtuaVerse has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of VirtuaVerse, at this time the community has not provided a rating for VirtuaVerse.