Theta Division Games
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital May 12, 2020 by Blood Music
In a future not so far away where one AI has prevailed, governments have become obsolete and society is migrating to a permanently augmented world managed by a global neural network. Nathan, an outsider still refusing to comply to the new system, is making a living off the grid as a smuggler of pirate gadgets and cracked software. One morning he finds out his girlfriend Jay disappeared overnight and broke his custom AVR glasses, leaving just a mysterious message on their bathroom mirror. She’s an AR graffiti writer whose drones have been bit-spraying techno-color all over the augmented space in the city. Disconnected and determined to find out what happened to Jay, Nathan gets tangled in an unexpected journey involving technomancers, AR graffiti rebels, digital archeology, epic cyberwars and virtual reality debauchery.
Cyberpunk point-and-click pixel art adventure available now for download on Steam and GOG.
Retro-styled point-and-click cyberpunk adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on May 12th.
Cyberpunk point-and-click thriller coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on Steam.
First details unveiled for cyberpunk point-and-click adventure now in development.
