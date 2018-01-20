In a future not so far away where one AI has prevailed, governments have become obsolete and society is migrating to a permanently augmented world managed by a global neural network. Nathan, an outsider still refusing to comply to the new system, is making a living off the grid as a smuggler of pirate gadgets and cracked software. One morning he finds out his girlfriend Jay disappeared overnight and broke his custom AVR glasses, leaving just a mysterious message on their bathroom mirror. She’s an AR graffiti writer whose drones have been bit-spraying techno-color all over the augmented space in the city. Disconnected and determined to find out what happened to Jay, Nathan gets tangled in an unexpected journey involving technomancers, AR graffiti rebels, digital archeology, epic cyberwars and virtual reality debauchery.