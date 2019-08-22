TOHU
Developer:
Fireart Games
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital January 28, 2021 by The Irregular Corporation
On a small distant world floating in ether lives an unusual little girl who keeps a secret: she can turn into a Cubus – her alter ego, who can carry big things and perform big deeds. They spend peaceful days in their cozy house, until one day someone breaks the Sacred Engine, the heart of the planet. All living beings are in danger now and our brave friends decide to start their journey to find someone who can fix the Engine and save a planet from dark chaotic terror.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information