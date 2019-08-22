  • Log In | Sign Up

TOHU

TOHU - Cover art

On a small distant world floating in ether lives an unusual little girl who keeps a secret: she can turn into a Cubus – her alter ego, who can carry big things and perform big deeds. They spend peaceful days in their cozy house, until one day someone breaks the Sacred Engine, the heart of the planet. All living beings are in danger now and our brave friends decide to start their journey to find someone who can fix the Engine and save a planet from dark chaotic terror.

TOHU is available at:

GOG

Updates

28 Jan, 2021
TOHU emerges on PC, consoles and Stadia

Amanita-style adventure set on a network of fish planets available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. 
14 Jan, 2021
TOHU trailer cast out ahead of upcoming launch

Stylish hand-drawn puzzle adventure set on collection of fish planets coming to PC, consoles and Stadia on January 28th.
14 Sep, 2020
Catch TOHU demo on Steam only until September 20th

Full version of stylish hand-drawn adventure set in a world of 'weird and wonderful fish planets' coming to PC and consoles later this year.
24 Aug, 2019
TOHU angling towards March release on Windows and Mac
First details unveiled for beautiful hand-drawn point-and-click adventure.

Walkthrough for TOHU

Stuck in TOHU, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for TOHU and wonder no more!

TOHU | Walkthrough Part 1/2

TOHU | Walkthrough Part 2/2

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'TOHU - Screenshot #1
'TOHU - Screenshot #2
'TOHU - Screenshot #3
'TOHU - Screenshot #4
'TOHU - Screenshot #5
'TOHU - Screenshot #6
'TOHU - Screenshot #7
'TOHU - Screenshot #8
'TOHU - Screenshot #9
'TOHU - Screenshot #10
'TOHU - Screenshot #11
'TOHU - Screenshot #12

TOHU launch trailer

TOHU animated trailer

TOHU narrated gameplay video

What our readers think of TOHU

There haven't been any reader that reviewed TOHU yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Fireart Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Team-up, Save the world
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

TOHU by Fireart Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

TOHU is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Fireart Games. TOHU has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme.
