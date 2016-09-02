  • Log In | Sign Up

Beautiful Desolation

Beautiful Desolation - Cover art

The Penrose appeared without warning. One day the sky was empty, and the next it was filled by an impossibly shaped monolith. Penrose technology was reverse-engineered, accelerating our understanding of physics, materials and computing by centuries. Mankind hurtled forward on an alternate historical trajectory… and desolation ensued. As Mark and Don Leslie, two brothers torn apart by tragedy, explore the post-apocalyptic African wasteland to discover villages, destroyed cities, and uncover the secrets of strange and abandoned technology. But beware, newcomers are either revered or hated.

Related Articles

Chris Bischoff - BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION interview Article

Chris Bischoff - BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION interview

The South African co-creator of STASIS talks sci-fi, horror, and The Brotherhood's new game in its home stretch on Kickstarter.

Read interview Feb 15, 2017

Updates

26 Feb, 2020
Beautiful Desolation sweeps over Steam and GOG

Long-awaited post-apocalyptic African adventure from the creators of STASIS available now for Windows PC.
3 Feb, 2020
Beautiful Desolation looking better than ever in pre-launch trailer

Highly anticipated new isometric adventure from the creators of STASIS could arrive as early as the end of this month.
24 Jan, 2017
BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION attracts crowdfunding on Kickstarter

Gameplay, cinematic trailers show off post-apocalyptic adventure from the creators of STASIS.
2 Sep, 2016
Teaser, screens offer first glimpse of Beautiful DESOLATION

Crowdfunding campaign coming for new adventure from the creators of STASIS.

Walkthrough for Beautiful Desolation

Stuck in Beautiful Desolation, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Beautiful Desolation and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

