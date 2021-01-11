  • Log In | Sign Up

Elliot meets a little elf who is asking for help: Save the Elven world from the wizard’s spell!! To do this, the elf gives you a great power: You will become the animal you touch!

19 Jan, 2021
Kickstarter campaign formed for The Shapeshifter
Original new Game Boy adventure to come in both physical and digital forms this spring.

Stuck in The Shapeshifter, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Shapeshifter and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Platform GameBoy Advance, Retro
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure, Fantasy
Theme Save the world
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Proprietary format

The Shapeshifter is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Greenboy Games. The Shapeshifter has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Shapeshifter, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Shapeshifter.
