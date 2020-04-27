CAMEO: CCTV Detective
Developer:
Wreck Tangle Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 29, 2020 by Wreck Tangle Games
Play as CCTV Detective Lopez as he solves crimes through the ever faithful lens of a security camera. The crime rate in the small City of ChurchView is rising, and it is up to Lopez to lower it. Head to the crime scenes to find cameras and clues that may help solve the crimes, then it’s back to the office to crawl through the footage until you’ve found your culprit.
Updates
29 May, 2020CAMEO: CCTV Detective spotted on Steam
Series of crimes solve primarily through video footage available now for download on Windows PC.
2 May, 2020CAMEO: CCTV Detective set to appear soon on PC
Collection of crime mysteries solved through video surveillance footage coming on June 19th.
Game Information