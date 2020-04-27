  • Log In | Sign Up

CAMEO: CCTV Detective

CAMEO: CCTV Detective - Cover art

Play as CCTV Detective Lopez as he solves crimes through the ever faithful lens of a security camera. The crime rate in the small City of ChurchView is rising, and it is up to Lopez to lower it. Head to the crime scenes to find cameras and clues that may help solve the crimes, then it’s back to the office to crawl through the footage until you’ve found your culprit.

Updates

29 May, 2020
CAMEO: CCTV Detective spotted on Steam

Series of crimes solve primarily through video footage available now for download on Windows PC.
2 May, 2020
CAMEO: CCTV Detective set to appear soon on PC
Collection of crime mysteries solved through video surveillance footage coming on June 19th.

CAMEO: CCTV DETECTIVE gameplay trailer

CAMEO: CCTV Detective trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre -
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

