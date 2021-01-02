  • Log In | Sign Up

  Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost (2021) - Game details

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost - Cover art

After meeting a Dead End in Chapter Two, the only way forward for our two protagonists was via a tiny Mouse-Sized gap. Quintus accepted his fate as he went forth through the gap to continue this adventure alone. Play as Quintus in Chapter Three as he finds a mysterious book in the Secret Room, which has some immense powers and holds a very dark secret.

Updates

29 Jan, 2021
Third chapter of Quintus and the Absent Truth arrives on PC

Middle installment of five-part mystery about a man and his mouse, subtitled Lost, available now as DLC on Steam.
3 Jan, 2021
Trailer, launch date found for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three

Middle installment of five-part mystery series starring a man and his mouse coming to Steam for Windows PC on January 29th.

Walkthrough for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost

Stuck in Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Team-up
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost by Wreck Tangle Games - Adventure Game

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Wreck Tangle Games. Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost.
