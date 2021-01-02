Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost
Wreck Tangle Games
PC
- Digital January 29, 2021 by Wreck Tangle Games
After meeting a Dead End in Chapter Two, the only way forward for our two protagonists was via a tiny Mouse-Sized gap. Quintus accepted his fate as he went forth through the gap to continue this adventure alone. Play as Quintus in Chapter Three as he finds a mysterious book in the Secret Room, which has some immense powers and holds a very dark secret.
Middle installment of five-part mystery about a man and his mouse, subtitled Lost, available now as DLC on Steam.
Middle installment of five-part mystery series starring a man and his mouse coming to Steam for Windows PC on January 29th.
Walkthrough for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – LostStuck in Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost and wonder no more!
