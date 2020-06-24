  • Log In | Sign Up

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two – Misled

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two – Misled - Cover art

You play as Alan Shaw who is struggling to find his daughter Lydia. To find her he needs help from his closest friend, Quintus, an intelligent little mouse. Delve deep into Alan’s life as you discover a twisting story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The second chapter of a five part series.

Updates

14 Oct, 2020
Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two squeaks out on PC

First commercial follow-up to freeware debut of five-part minimalist indie thriller available now as DLC on Steam.
1 Sep, 2020
Teaser reveals launch date of Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two

Five-part minimalist thriller about a man and his missing daughter continues with Misled on October 14th.
13 Jul, 2020
Quintus and the Absent Truth presented on Kickstarter

Free first chapter of five-part horror game starring 'a man and his mouse' available to download. 

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Team-up
Graphic Style Illustrated realism, Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two – Misled by Wreck Tangle Games - Adventure Game

