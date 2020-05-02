CAMEO: CCTV Detective set to appear soon on PC

Cameras are everywhere these days, and it's becoming increasingly difficult for would-be criminals to evade them. Soon you can use this to your adventure in Wreck Tangle Games' upcoming collection of crime mysteries called CAMEO: CCTV Detective.

Players assume the role of Detective Lopez of the small city of ChurchView, where "the crime rate ... is rising, and it is up to Lopez to lower it.​" Over the course of the adventure, you will investigate a number of different cases including "robbery, arson, hold ups and even murder." Unlike an old-fashioned investigation of a Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot, however, the key tool to solving these is not a magnifying glass or even your own little grey cells so much as the video surveillance footage recorded on nearby CCTV cameras, which will play a vital role in identifying the perpetrators.



Created by the developer of the Museum series, CAMEO is similarly a first-person adventure, although in a more detached sense than usual, as players will spent most of their time continually looking for persons of interest on-screen. You'll visit a number of crime scenes in person, ranging from "gas stations, car parks, stores and motels" to find cameras and clues that may help solve the crimes, then it's back to the office to crawl through the footage until you've found your culprit." In between, you can access additional files and programs on the protagonist's computer, such as emails, "fully working video games," an internet browser and more.

If you're up for a little monitor-scouring detective work, you don't have much longer to wait, as CAMEO: CCTV Detective is due to arrive on Windows PC on June 19th, with Mac and Linux versions to follow soon after. To learn more in the meantime, be sure to drop by the game's official website.