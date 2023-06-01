  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Quintus and the Formidable Curse (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Quintus and the Formidable Curse

‘Quintus and the Formidable Curse’ is a Horror-Adventure game with a difference; the protagonists are a Man and Mouse duo!

Updates

5 Aug, 2023
Quintus and the Formidable Curse: A Horrifying Adventure Awaits
Dive into the chilling world of the upcoming horror-adventure game and explore the unique man and mouse duo's story.
1 Jun, 2023
Quintus Returns: The Formidable Curse Awaits
Dive into a bigger, bolder adventure with new companions and mechanics in this charming sequel.

Walkthrough for Quintus and the Formidable Curse

Stuck in Quintus and the Formidable Curse, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quintus and the Formidable Curse and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Quintus and the Formidable Curse


Transparent PNG

Quintus and the Formidable Curse - trailer

What our readers think of Quintus and the Formidable Curse

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Quintus and the Formidable Curse yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Players of this game, also enjoyed these adventure games

Adventure Games by Wreck Tangle Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Quintus and the Formidable Curse by Wreck Tangle Games - Adventure Game

Quintus and the Formidable Curse is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Wreck Tangle Games. Quintus and the Formidable Curse has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Quintus and the Formidable Curse, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Quintus and the Formidable Curse.
Back to the top