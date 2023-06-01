Quintus and the Formidable Curse
‘Quintus and the Formidable Curse’ is a Horror-Adventure game with a difference; the protagonists are a Man and Mouse duo!
NO DEMO AVAILABLE FORQuintus and the Formidable Curse
Quintus and the Formidable Curse STEAM DECK SUPPORT IS UNKNOWN
Quintus and the Formidable Curse
is available at:
Updates
5 Aug, 2023Quintus and the Formidable Curse: A Horrifying Adventure Awaits
Dive into the chilling world of the upcoming horror-adventure game and explore the unique man and mouse duo's story.
1 Jun, 2023Quintus Returns: The Formidable Curse Awaits
Dive into a bigger, bolder adventure with new companions and mechanics in this charming sequel.
Walkthrough for Quintus and the Formidable CurseStuck in Quintus and the Formidable Curse, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quintus and the Formidable Curse and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Quintus and the Formidable Curse
Screenshots for Quintus and the Formidable Curse » View all screenshots (15)
What our readers think of Quintus and the Formidable Curse
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Quintus and the Formidable Curse yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information