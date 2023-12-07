  • Log In | Sign Up

Sons of Saturn

Sons of Saturn is a narrative focused adventure game set in a collapsing underground city, brought to life using photos of real life abandoned locations as assets. Experience both wonder and horror as you explore the city of Minerva, where the dead dream and memories cling to life.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Noir, Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Sons of Saturn by The Saturn Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Sons of Saturn is an adventure game, released in 2023 by The Saturn Studio. Sons of Saturn has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Sons of Saturn, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Sons of Saturn.
