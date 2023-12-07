Sons of Saturn
Sons of Saturn is a narrative focused adventure game set in a collapsing underground city, brought to life using photos of real life abandoned locations as assets. Experience both wonder and horror as you explore the city of Minerva, where the dead dream and memories cling to life.
Developer:
The Saturn Studio
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital November 30, 2023 by The Saturn Studio
Sons of Saturn
is available at:
Walkthrough for Sons of SaturnStuck in Sons of Saturn, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sons of Saturn and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Sons of Saturn
Screenshots for Sons of Saturn » View all screenshots (14)
What our readers think of Sons of Saturn
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Sons of Saturn yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information