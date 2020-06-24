  • Log In | Sign Up

Quintus and the Absent Truth

Quintus and the Absent Truth - Cover art

A four-part story where you play as Alan Shaw who is struggling to find his daughter Lydia. To find her he needs help from his closest friend, Quintus, an intelligent little mouse. Delve deep into Alan’s life as you discover a twisting story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Released as a Complete Edition with all four episodes.

Updates

24 May, 2021
Quintus and the Absent Truth fully present and accounted for in Complete Edition launch

Four-part minimalist mystery thriller about a man and his mouse updated with improved visuals and extra content on Steam for Windows PC.
22 Mar, 2021
Quintus and the Absent Truth really ends with Chapter Four: Astray launch

Five-part mystery series condensed to four episodes with free DLC finale for owners of Chapters Two and Three on Steam.
29 Jan, 2021
Third chapter of Quintus and the Absent Truth arrives on PC

Middle installment of five-part mystery about a man and his mouse, subtitled Lost, available now as DLC on Steam.
3 Jan, 2021
Trailer, launch date found for Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three

Middle installment of five-part mystery series starring a man and his mouse coming to Steam for Windows PC on January 29th.
14 Oct, 2020
Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two squeaks out on PC

First commercial follow-up to freeware debut of five-part minimalist indie thriller available now as DLC on Steam.
1 Sep, 2020
Teaser reveals launch date of Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Two

Five-part minimalist thriller about a man and his missing daughter continues with Misled on October 14th.
3 Jul, 2020
Quintus and the Absent Truth debut now present on Windows PC.
Free debut installment of five-part thriller starring a man and his mouse available now on itch.io and Game Jolt.

Walkthrough for Quintus and the Absent Truth

Stuck in Quintus and the Absent Truth, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quintus and the Absent Truth and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Quintus and the Absent Truth – Complete Edition trailer

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Four – Astray trailer

Quintus and the Absent Truth: Chapter Three – Lost trailer

Adventure Games by Wreck Tangle Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme Team-up
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Quintus and the Absent Truth is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Wreck Tangle Games. Quintus and the Absent Truth has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Quintus and the Absent Truth, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Quintus and the Absent Truth.
