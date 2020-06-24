Quintus and the Absent Truth
Wreck Tangle Games
PC
Digital May 21, 2021 by Wreck Tangle Games
A four-part story where you play as Alan Shaw who is struggling to find his daughter Lydia. To find her he needs help from his closest friend, Quintus, an intelligent little mouse. Delve deep into Alan’s life as you discover a twisting story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Released as a Complete Edition with all four episodes.
Four-part minimalist mystery thriller about a man and his mouse updated with improved visuals and extra content on Steam for Windows PC.
Five-part mystery series condensed to four episodes with free DLC finale for owners of Chapters Two and Three on Steam.
Middle installment of five-part mystery about a man and his mouse, subtitled Lost, available now as DLC on Steam.
Middle installment of five-part mystery series starring a man and his mouse coming to Steam for Windows PC on January 29th.
First commercial follow-up to freeware debut of five-part minimalist indie thriller available now as DLC on Steam.
Five-part minimalist thriller about a man and his missing daughter continues with Misled on October 14th.
Free debut installment of five-part thriller starring a man and his mouse available now on itch.io and Game Jolt.
