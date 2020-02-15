  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Void Breach (2020) - Game details

Void Breach

Void Breach - Cover art

A low-res, retro point-and-click adventure game where an experiment has gone unpredictably wrong. Your daughter is whooshed through a tear in space! Embrace the void and follow her. Explore a world beyond the cosmic horizon. Travel through the forest of eternal night, to haunted mansions and deserted castles, from mountain peaks to the bottom of the sea. Follow the clues and bring your daughter back to earth.

Updates

16 Feb, 2020
Alert! Void Breach on Steam and itch.io
Retro '80s-style sci-fi fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Void Breach

Stuck in Void Breach, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Void Breach and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Void Breach - Screenshot #1
'Void Breach - Screenshot #2
'Void Breach - Screenshot #3
'Void Breach - Screenshot #4
'Void Breach - Screenshot #5
'Void Breach - Screenshot #6
'Void Breach - Screenshot #7
'Void Breach - Screenshot #8
'Void Breach - Screenshot #9
'Void Breach - Screenshot #10
'Void Breach - Screenshot #11
'Void Breach - Screenshot #12

Void Breach trailer

What our readers think of Void Breach

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by Cosmic Void

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy, Science Fiction
Theme Rescue
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
CPU: 2 GHz
RAM: 150 MB
Graphics: 128MB
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 400 MB

Recommended
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
CPU: 2GHz+
RAM: 150 MB
Graphics: 128MB+
Hard Drive: 400 MB

Void Breach by Cosmic Void - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Void Breach is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Cosmic Void. Void Breach has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Void Breach, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Void Breach.