Void Breach
A low-res, retro point-and-click adventure game where an experiment has gone unpredictably wrong. Your daughter is whooshed through a tear in space! Embrace the void and follow her. Explore a world beyond the cosmic horizon. Travel through the forest of eternal night, to haunted mansions and deserted castles, from mountain peaks to the bottom of the sea. Follow the clues and bring your daughter back to earth.
Updates
16 Feb, 2020Alert! Void Breach on Steam and itch.io
Retro '80s-style sci-fi fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
CPU: 2 GHz
RAM: 150 MB
Graphics: 128MB
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 400 MB
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
CPU: 2GHz+
RAM: 150 MB
Graphics: 128MB+
Hard Drive: 400 MB