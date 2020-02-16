Alert! Void Breach on Steam and itch.io

If you're feeling nostalgic for the early days of King's Quest and Space Quest, look no further than indie developer Cosmic Void's newly released sci-fi fantasy adventure Void Breach.

Players control a man named Noah Lark, whose scientific experiment has "gone unpredictably wrong," resulting in his daughter being unwittingly "whooshed through a tear in space." To have any chance of rescuing her, you'll need to "embrace the void and follow her" on an adventure that takes you to "a world beyond the cosmic horizon."



The blocky, low-res pixel art in Void Breach would have been right at home in the late '80s, but unlike the early Sierra games that clearly inspired it, this game is entirely point-and-click. Throughout its tale of "mystery and exploration, and regret," you'll traverse a variety of distinct environments, from a "forest of eternal night, to haunted mansions and deserted castles, from mountain peaks to the bottom of the sea," meeting a number of "whimsical" characters and solving puzzles along the way. There's no time to waste, though, as your missing daughter is in jeopardy and "already the enigmatic entity that shadows the world threatens to claims her."

To you're ready to take such a plunge, there's no need to wait, as Void Breach is available now for PC on Steam and itch.io.