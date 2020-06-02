The Corruption Within
A family camping holiday comes to an abrupt and terrifying end when your wife and two children suddenly disappear. With no way to call for help out in the wilderness, you head towards the only source of civilization for miles around, a grand old mansion by a lake. This may not be the sanctuary you seek, however, as within its walls you soon find yourself drawn into a bigger mystery than you ever imagined.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
