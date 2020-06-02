  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Corruption Within (2021) - Game details

The Corruption Within

Corruption Within, The - Cover art

A family camping holiday comes to an abrupt and terrifying end when your wife and two children suddenly disappear. With no way to call for help out in the wilderness, you head towards the only source of civilization for miles around, a grand old mansion by a lake. This may not be the sanctuary you seek, however, as within its walls you soon find yourself drawn into a bigger mystery than you ever imagined.

Related Articles

The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021

Updates

9 Jun, 2021
The Corruption Within released on Windows PC

Retro-styled first-person thriller set in Victorian-era mansion available now for download on Steam and itch.io.
28 Mar, 2021
New trailer emerges from The Corruption Within

Slideshow-style Victorian-era pixel art thriller coming to PC in the second or third quarter of 2021.
20 Jan, 2021
Demo is out for The Corruption Within

Full version of Victorian-era, slideshow-style thriller 'coming soon' on Windows PC.
14 Jul, 2020
The Corruption Within spreads to Kickstarter

Point-and-click first-person thriller set in Victorian era seeks modest crowdfunding for PC release next July.
2 Jun, 2020
First details leak out of The Corruption Within
Kickstarter upcoming for Victorian era pixel art thriller in development for spring 2021 release on PC.

Walkthrough for The Corruption Within

Stuck in The Corruption Within, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Corruption Within and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #1
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #2
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #3
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #4
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #5
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #6
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #7
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #8
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #9
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #10
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #11
'The Corruption Within - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

The Corruption Within trailer

Transparent PNG

The Corruption Within – Kickstarter video

What our readers think of The Corruption Within

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Corruption Within yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Cosmic Void

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Thriller
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Corruption Within by Cosmic Void - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Corruption Within is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Cosmic Void. The Corruption Within has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Corruption Within, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Corruption Within.
Back to the top