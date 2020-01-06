  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Embracelet (2020) - Game details

Embracelet

Embracelet - Cover art

A teenaged boy travels to a small island in Northern Norway to learn why his grandfather left. He soon finds more than he bargained for, however, when he discovers a magical bracelet that is able to affect the world around him. As he begins to piece together the mystery behind this curious artifact, he will also need to learn to deal with an unfamiliar community torn between old traditions and new, invasive industries.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of September 2020 video preview

Embrace the new month, as Tamiil's latest trailer compilation highlights a new batch of games to die for this month.

View video preview Sep 1, 2020

Updates

24 Sep, 2020
Embracelet released today on PC and Switch.

Magical adventure from the creator of Milkmaid of the Milky Way available now on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
5 Aug, 2020
Embracelet trailer provides link to launch date

Magical coming-of-age puzzle adventure from the creator of Milkmaid of the Milky Way coming to Steam and Switch in September. 
7 Jan, 2020
Embracelet to adorn PC and Switch later this year
Low-poly magical coming-of-adventure unveiled from the creator of Milkmaid of the Milky Way.

Walkthrough for Embracelet

Stuck in Embracelet, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Embracelet and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Embracelet - Screenshot #1
'Embracelet - Screenshot #2
'Embracelet - Screenshot #3
'Embracelet - Screenshot #4
'Embracelet - Screenshot #5
'Embracelet - Screenshot #6
'Embracelet - Screenshot #7
'Embracelet - Screenshot #8
'Embracelet - Screenshot #9
'Embracelet - Screenshot #10
'Embracelet - Screenshot #11
'Embracelet - Screenshot #12

Embracelet launch trailer

Embracelet announcement trailer

What our readers think of Embracelet

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Embracelet yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by machineboy

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme Coming of age
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Embracelet by machineboy - Adventure Game

Embracelet is an adventure game, released in 2020 by machineboy. Embracelet has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Embracelet, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Embracelet.