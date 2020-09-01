Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of September 2020 video preview
With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.
Featured games coming in September:
Paradise Killer
The Long Gate
Lust from Beyond
This is the Zodiac Speaking
Embracelet
