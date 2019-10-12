  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Cat and Ghostly Road (2020) - Game details
https://www.google.com/
First visit?
Welcome to the premiere destination for adventure games!
Getting started: What Are Adventure Games?  -  Best Games per platform  -  Top 100 Adventure Games  -  Common Questions
"Adventure Game of the Year" Award winners  -  Upcoming releases  -  Just released

Cat and Ghostly Road

Cat and Ghostly Road - Cover art

After a painter saved a white cat, they began to live together. But one day a demon stole the man’s soul, and now the cat must save its master from death. To do this, it will have to go on a dangerous journey to the world of ghosts and demons. Here not everything is what it seems, but felines have the special ability to see things in their true form.

The first half of the game was released on Steam Early Access in October 2019.

Updates

13 Oct, 2019
Cat and Ghostly Road unleashed on Steam Early Access
First half of otherworldly point-and-click adventure available for download on Windows and Linux.

Walkthrough for Cat and Ghostly Road

Stuck in Cat and Ghostly Road, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Cat and Ghostly Road and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #1
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #2
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #3
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #4
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #5
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #6
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #7
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #8
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #9
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #10
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #11
'Cat and Ghostly Road - Screenshot #12

Cat and Ghostly Road trailer

What our readers think of Cat and Ghostly Road

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by BOV

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Cat and Ghostly Road by BOV - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Cat and Ghostly Road is an adventure game, released in 2020 by BOV. Cat and Ghostly Road has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Cat and Ghostly Road, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Cat and Ghostly Road.