Cat and Ghostly Road
After a painter saved a white cat, they began to live together. But one day a demon stole the man’s soul, and now the cat must save its master from death. To do this, it will have to go on a dangerous journey to the world of ghosts and demons. Here not everything is what it seems, but felines have the special ability to see things in their true form.
The first half of the game was released on Steam Early Access in October 2019.
Updates
13 Oct, 2019Cat and Ghostly Road unleashed on Steam Early Access
First half of otherworldly point-and-click adventure available for download on Windows and Linux.
