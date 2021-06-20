Detective from the Crypt
Jane wakes up in a crypt as a ghost, having died suddenly with the rest of her family. Now she must investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths by talking to other ghosts, looking for clues and researching evidence in the family’s Victorian mansion, all with the help of a ghostly cat who becomes her friend and assistant.
20 Jun, 2021 Detective from the Crypt emerges on Steam
Supernatural point-and-click mystery from the creator of Cat and Ghostly Road available now for Windows and Linux.
