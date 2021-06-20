  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Detective from the Crypt (2021) - Game details

Detective from the Crypt

Detective from the Crypt - Cover art

Jane wakes up in a crypt as a ghost, having died suddenly with the rest of her family. Now she must investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths by talking to other ghosts, looking for clues and researching evidence in the family’s Victorian mansion, all with the help of a ghostly cat who becomes her friend and assistant.

Updates

20 Jun, 2021
Detective from the Crypt emerges on Steam
Supernatural point-and-click mystery from the creator of Cat and Ghostly Road available now for Windows and Linux.

Walkthrough for Detective from the Crypt

Stuck in Detective from the Crypt, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Detective from the Crypt and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #1
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #2
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #3
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #4
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #5
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #6
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #7
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #8
'Detective from the Crypt - Screenshot #9
Transparent PNG

Detective from the Crypt trailer

What our readers think of Detective from the Crypt

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Detective from the Crypt yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

You might also like these adventure games

Adventure Games by BOV

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective -
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Supernatural, Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Windows

MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 7
Processor: Intel i3
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce 500 series or better
Storage: 3 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 7, 8, 10
Processor: Intel i3
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce 500 series or better
Storage: 3 GB available space


Linux

OS: Ubuntu 14.04

Detective from the Crypt by BOV - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Detective from the Crypt is an adventure game, released in 2021 by BOV. Detective from the Crypt has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Detective from the Crypt, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Detective from the Crypt.
Back to the top