Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name - and a new detective duo is born! Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues. Use those clues to interrogate witnesses. Work your way to the truth… ...and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers!