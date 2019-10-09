Getting started: What Are Adventure Games? - Best Games per platform - Top 100 Adventure Games - Common Questions
Murder by Numbers
Developer:
Mediatonic
Platforms:
PC, Switch
- Digital March 5, 2020 by The Irregular Corporation
Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name - and a new detective duo is born! Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues. Use those clues to interrogate witnesses. Work your way to the truth… ...and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers!
Murder by Numbers is available at:
Updates
Visual novel-styled 1990s Hollywood mystery available now for download on Windows PC and Switch.
Anime-inspired, visual novel-styled Hollywood mystery coming to Switch on March 5th and PC the next day.
Visual novel-style, '90s-themed 'Hollywood whodunnit' coming to PC and Switch in 2020.
Posted by Harald B on Mar 14, 2020
Great puzzles and everything else, so long as you're into puzzle games
Gameplay-wise, I wouldn't exactly call Murder by Numbers a half-half genre crossover. There's a bit of showing the right evidence to the right person and picking the right conclusion sometimes, but those have no penalty for failure and every other puzzle is...
OS: Windows 7 or higher (64 bit)
CPU: Intel Core i3 or higher
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048 MB) - Integrated GPUs may work but are not supported.
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 1 GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible