  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Murder by Numbers (2020) - Game details
https://www.bing.com/

Murder by Numbers

Murder by Numbers - Cover art

Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name - and a new detective duo is born! Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues. Use those clues to interrogate witnesses. Work your way to the truth… ...and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers!

Murder by Numbers is available at:

GOG

Updates

6 Mar, 2020
Launch date arrives for Murder by Numbers

Visual novel-styled 1990s Hollywood mystery available now for download on Windows PC and Switch.
6 Feb, 2020
Murder by Numbers gets new trailer, launch date

Anime-inspired, visual novel-styled Hollywood mystery coming to Switch on March 5th and PC the next day. 
14 Nov, 2019
Countdown begins until Murder By Numbers
Visual novel-style, '90s-themed 'Hollywood whodunnit' coming to PC and Switch in 2020.

Walkthrough for Murder by Numbers

Stuck in Murder by Numbers, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Murder by Numbers and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Murder by Numbers - Screenshot #1
'Murder by Numbers - Screenshot #2
'Murder by Numbers - Screenshot #3
'Murder by Numbers - Screenshot #4
'Murder by Numbers - Screenshot #5
'Murder by Numbers - Screenshot #6

Murder by Numbers launch trailer

Murder by Numbers trailer

Murder By Numbers announcement trailer

What our readers think of Murder by Numbers


Posted by Harald B on Mar 14, 2020

Great puzzles and everything else, so long as you're into puzzle games


Gameplay-wise, I wouldn't exactly call Murder by Numbers a half-half genre crossover. There's a bit of showing the right evidence to the right person and picking the right conclusion sometimes, but those have no penalty for failure and every other puzzle is...
Read the review »

All reviews Post review

Adventure Games by Mediatonic

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7 or higher (64 bit)
CPU: Intel Core i3 or higher
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048 MB) - Integrated GPUs may work but are not supported.
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 1 GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Murder by Numbers by Mediatonic - Adventure Game

Murder by Numbers is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Mediatonic. Murder by Numbers has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Murder by Numbers, meanwhile the community rating for Murder by Numbers is Excellent.