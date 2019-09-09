  • Log In | Sign Up

Song of Horror: Episode 5 - The Horror and The Song

Song of Horror: Episode 5 - The Horror and The Song - Cover art

Based on your previous actions, the story unfolds in a mental institution where a new character comes face to face with the ultimate terror. The Song of Horror is waiting for you: do you have what it takes to listen?

Updates

28 May, 2020
Song of Horror now complete with final piece released

Episode 5: The Horror and The Song available now as DLC or part of Complete Edition on Steam for Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

