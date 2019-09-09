Song of Horror: Episode 5 - The Horror and The Song
Developer:
Protocol Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital May 28, 2020 by Raiser Games
Based on your previous actions, the story unfolds in a mental institution where a new character comes face to face with the ultimate terror. The Song of Horror is waiting for you: do you have what it takes to listen?
28 May, 2020Song of Horror now complete with final piece released
Episode 5: The Horror and The Song available now as DLC or part of Complete Edition on Steam for Windows PC.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system