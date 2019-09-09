Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert
Developer:
Protocol Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital January 30, 2020 by Raiser Games
After an eerie concert, a new character joins the investigation in an abandoned abbey shrouded in death and mystery. Pray for your well-being and face the relentless terror of The Presence.
30 Jan, 2020Song of Horror reprised with Episode 4 launch
Penultimate installment of multi-character, persistent-death thriller available now as DLC for Windows PC.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system