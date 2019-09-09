  • Log In | Sign Up

Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert

Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert - Cover art

After an eerie concert, a new character joins the investigation in an abandoned abbey shrouded in death and mystery. Pray for your well-being and face the relentless terror of The Presence.

Updates

30 Jan, 2020
Song of Horror reprised with Episode 4 launch

Penultimate installment of multi-character, persistent-death thriller available now as DLC for Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Protocol Games. Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Song of Horror: Episode 4 - The Last Concert.