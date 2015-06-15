  • Log In | Sign Up

Song of Horror

Song of Horror - Cover art

The famed writer Sebastian P. Husher has gone missing, along with his entire family. Worried, his editor sent an assistant to his house in order to look for him – but he never came back… These disappearances spark a set of events that will soon reveal something dreadful: a nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence seems to be responsible – and it’s still somewhere, out there, lurking in the shadows, waiting for you… You may die, but the horror continues – others will pick the investigation up from where you left it until you all find out the origin of The Presence and put an end to this nightmare.

This entry concerns all five episodes of the game.

Updates

28 May, 2020
Song of Horror now complete with final piece released

Episode 5: The Horror and The Song available now as DLC or part of Complete Edition on Steam for Windows PC.
30 Mar, 2020
Song of Horror tuning up for finale with new trailer

Five-part persistent death horror adventure to be complete for PC on May 14th, with console versions to follow.
30 Jan, 2020
Song of Horror reprised with Episode 4 launch

Penultimate installment of multi-character, persistent-death thriller available now as DLC for Windows PC.
13 Dec, 2019
Song of Horror scores new episode on Steam

Middle installment of five-part horror adventure available now as single-episode DLC or part of full-season purchase.
31 Oct, 2019
Song of Horror now playing on Windows PC

First two episodes of five-part supernatural horror-adventure available for download on Steam.
15 Oct, 2019
New trailer playing for Song of Horror prior to Halloween launch

Five-part survival horror adventure to debut with first two installments on Steam for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Song of Horror

Stuck in Song of Horror, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Song of Horror and wonder no more!

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Song of Horror is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Protocol Games. Song of Horror has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Song of Horror, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Song of Horror.