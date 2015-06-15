Song of Horror
Protocol Games
PC
- Digital May 28, 2020 by Raiser Games
The famed writer Sebastian P. Husher has gone missing, along with his entire family. Worried, his editor sent an assistant to his house in order to look for him – but he never came back… These disappearances spark a set of events that will soon reveal something dreadful: a nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence seems to be responsible – and it’s still somewhere, out there, lurking in the shadows, waiting for you… You may die, but the horror continues – others will pick the investigation up from where you left it until you all find out the origin of The Presence and put an end to this nightmare.
This entry concerns all five episodes of the game.
Updates
Episode 5: The Horror and The Song available now as DLC or part of Complete Edition on Steam for Windows PC.
Five-part persistent death horror adventure to be complete for PC on May 14th, with console versions to follow.
Penultimate installment of multi-character, persistent-death thriller available now as DLC for Windows PC.
Middle installment of five-part horror adventure available now as single-episode DLC or part of full-season purchase.
First two episodes of five-part supernatural horror-adventure available for download on Steam.
Five-part survival horror adventure to debut with first two installments on Steam for Windows PC.
