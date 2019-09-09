Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail
Developer:
Protocol Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital December 13, 2019 by Raiser Games
Return to school with three new characters and a cursed university campus where nothing is what it seems. Will your new friends help you solve the mystery?
Updates
13 Dec, 2019Song of Horror scores new episode on Steam
Middle installment of five-part horror adventure available now as single-episode DLC or part of full-season purchase.
What our readers think of Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system