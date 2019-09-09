  • Log In | Sign Up

Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail

Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail - Cover art

Return to school with three new characters and a cursed university campus where nothing is what it seems. Will your new friends help you solve the mystery?

Updates

13 Dec, 2019
Song of Horror scores new episode on Steam

Middle installment of five-part horror adventure available now as single-episode DLC or part of full-season purchase.

Walkthrough for Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail

Stuck in Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Song of Horror: Episode 3 - A Twisted Trail and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Song of Horror: Episode 3 – A Twisted Trail trailer

Adventure Games by Protocol Games

» Song of Horror (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8 or 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 2.6 GHz.
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX, Radeon HD 7950 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel or AMD 64bit, 3.0 GHz.
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 980 GTX, Radeon RX 580 or similar
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 16 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

