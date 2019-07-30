  • Log In | Sign Up

Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight

Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight - Cover art

The episodic adventure based on the popular Homestuck web comic is a story about a girl named Joey Claire. When Joey discovers a mysterious teleportation machine in her attic, she’s mistakenly sucked through a portal to Alternia, an alien world populated by teenage trolls. Join Joey on a wild adventure with her new troll friends as she looks for a way home and ends up saving the world in the process.

Related Articles

Hiveswap: Act 2 review Article

Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight review

Another gorgeous, entertaining installment of the four-part Homestuck series arrives, though its story chugs along at a somewhat diminished pace.

Review score - 0 Read the review » Nov 25, 2020
Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of November 2020 video preview

Halloween may be over, but there are more treats coming as Tamiil's trailer compilation shows us what's new this month to create a little buzz.

View video preview Nov 2, 2020

Updates

25 Nov, 2020
Hiveswap: Act 2 flies onto Windows, Mac and Linux

Second installment of four-part Homestuck-inspired sci-fi comedy available now for download on Steam.
26 Oct, 2020
Act 2 pre-launch trailer emerges from Hiveswap

Next installment of point-and-click sci-fi adventure based on the Homestuck web comic coming in November.
1 Nov, 2019
Hiveswap buzzing again with first Act 2 teaser

Next installment of point-and-click sci-fi adventure based on the Homestuck web comic coming to Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight

Stuck in Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight and wonder no more!

HIVESWAP: Act 2 | Complete Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Hiveswap: Act 2 gameplay video

Hiveswap: Act 2 launch trailer

Hiveswap: Act 2 teaser trailer

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

