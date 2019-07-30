Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight
Developer:
What Pumpkin Studios
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital November 25, 2020 by Fellow Traveller
The episodic adventure based on the popular Homestuck web comic is a story about a girl named Joey Claire. When Joey discovers a mysterious teleportation machine in her attic, she’s mistakenly sucked through a portal to Alternia, an alien world populated by teenage trolls. Join Joey on a wild adventure with her new troll friends as she looks for a way home and ends up saving the world in the process.
Walkthrough for Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead FreightStuck in Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight » View all screenshots (25)
Videos for Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight » View all videos
What our readers think of Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Hiveswap: Act 2 – Dead Freight yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information