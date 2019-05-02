You play as Bon-Bon, your friendly neighbourhood exorcist with a drinking problem, who gets involved in a fight between good and evil. James Bond style, he travels around the globe to stop a mysterious society from destroying the world as we know it. But, what if the world was not only black and white, and bad guys are all that bad. To find an answer to that question, Bon will have to go through the eerie town of Silent Virginia, take part in the Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), and survive the icy cold of Caucasus Mountains.