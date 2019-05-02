  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Unholy Society (2020) - Game details

The Unholy Society

Unholy Society, The - Cover art

You play as Bon-Bon, your friendly neighbourhood exorcist with a drinking problem, who gets involved in a fight between good and evil. James Bond style, he travels around the globe to stop a mysterious society from destroying the world as we know it. But, what if the world was not only black and white, and bad guys are all that bad. To find an answer to that question, Bon will have to go through the eerie town of Silent Virginia, take part in the Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), and survive the icy cold of Caucasus Mountains.

Updates

25 Feb, 2020
The Unholy Society crowds onto PC and Switch

Hand-painted occult adventure starring a 'snarky exorcist' available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop. 
4 May, 2019
The Unholy Society ordains 2019 as year of release
Adventure about 'crazy exorcist' coming to PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this fall.

Walkthrough for The Unholy Society

Stuck in The Unholy Society, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Unholy Society and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #1
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #2
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #3
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #4
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #5
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #6
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #7
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #8
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #9
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #10
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #11
'The Unholy Society - Screenshot #12

The Unholy Society gameplay trailer

The Unholy Society teaser trailer

What our readers think of The Unholy Society

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by Cat-astrophe Games

Game Information

Platform iPad, iPhone, Linux, PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme Save the world
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 or newer
CPU: 1,5 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: any GPU card with 3D acceleration and latest drivers
Sound Card: any sound card compatible with OpenAL (includes all sound cards compatible with DirectX)

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7 or newer
CPU: 1,5 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: NVidia or AMD GPU with 1 GB VRAM
Sound Card: any sound card compatible with OpenAL (includes all sound cards compatible with DirectX)

The Unholy Society by Cat-astrophe Games - Adventure Game

The Unholy Society is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Cat-astrophe Games. The Unholy Society has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Unholy Society, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Unholy Society.