The Unholy Society
Cat-astrophe Games
iPad, iPhone, Linux, PC, Switch
February 25, 2020
You play as Bon-Bon, your friendly neighbourhood exorcist with a drinking problem, who gets involved in a fight between good and evil. James Bond style, he travels around the globe to stop a mysterious society from destroying the world as we know it. But, what if the world was not only black and white, and bad guys are all that bad. To find an answer to that question, Bon will have to go through the eerie town of Silent Virginia, take part in the Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), and survive the icy cold of Caucasus Mountains.
Hand-painted occult adventure starring a 'snarky exorcist' available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
Adventure about 'crazy exorcist' coming to PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this fall.
OS: Windows 7 or newer
CPU: 1,5 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: any GPU card with 3D acceleration and latest drivers
Sound Card: any sound card compatible with OpenAL (includes all sound cards compatible with DirectX)
OS: Windows 7 or newer
CPU: 1,5 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: NVidia or AMD GPU with 1 GB VRAM
Sound Card: any sound card compatible with OpenAL (includes all sound cards compatible with DirectX)