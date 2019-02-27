Lust from Beyond
Lust from Beyond is a psychological horror with occult and erotic themes. Victor Holloway, an antiquarian, is tormented by visions of a sinister land full of lechery and pain. To learn its secrets, he joins the Cult of Ecstasy, whose members seem to know the answers to his disturbing questions. Victor learns the cult’s life from within, getting lost in its blasphemous and sexual customs. Pleasures of this world are soon not enough. The cultists, following Victor’s visions, attempt to enter Lusst’ghaa - the Land of Ecstasy beyond the borders of our reality.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.2 GHz, AMD Phenom II X4 955 - 4 Core, 3.2 GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon R9 280 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.
Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 /10
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.