Lust from Beyond

Lust from Beyond - Cover art

Lust from Beyond is a psychological horror with occult and erotic themes. Victor Holloway, an antiquarian, is tormented by visions of a sinister land full of lechery and pain. To learn its secrets, he joins the Cult of Ecstasy, whose members seem to know the answers to his disturbing questions. Victor learns the cult’s life from within, getting lost in its blasphemous and sexual customs. Pleasures of this world are soon not enough. The cultists, following Victor’s visions, attempt to enter Lusst’ghaa - the Land of Ecstasy beyond the borders of our reality.

Updates

11 Mar, 2021
Lust from Beyond fulfilling desires with Steam launch

Action-tinged sequel to erotic occult thriller Lust for Darkness available now for download on Windows PC.
25 Jan, 2021
Developer video diary offers look from withing at Lust from Beyond

Release date for erotic horror adventure coming to Windows PC slips slightly to February 25th. 
22 Dec, 2020
Trailer whets appetites for February launch of Lust from Beyond

Two playable standalone demos available for erotic horror adventure due to arrive on PC February 11th.
16 Oct, 2020
Playable teaser Scarlet offers taste of Lust from Beyond

Standalone introduction to upcoming horror sequel to focus more on 'survival, gore, and sexual elements' than earlier Prologue.
27 Jul, 2020
Lust from Beyond arrival date unveiled in new trailer

Erotic psychological horror sequel to Lust for Darkness coming to PC on September 24th.
24 Jan, 2020
Lust from Beyond: Prologue arrives here on Steam

Standalone demo to upcoming otherworldly erotic horror adventure available now for Windows PC.
25 Apr, 2019
Lust from Beyond yearns for Kickstarter support
Sequel to erotic psychological horror Lust for Darkness coming to PC next March.

Walkthrough for Lust from Beyond

Stuck in Lust from Beyond, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lust from Beyond and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Erotic, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.2 GHz, AMD Phenom II X4 955 - 4 Core, 3.2 GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon R9 280 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.

Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 /10
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible
Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.

Lust from Beyond by Movie Games - Adventure Game

Lust from Beyond is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Movie Games. Lust from Beyond has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lust from Beyond, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lust from Beyond.
