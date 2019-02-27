Lust from Beyond is a psychological horror with occult and erotic themes. Victor Holloway, an antiquarian, is tormented by visions of a sinister land full of lechery and pain. To learn its secrets, he joins the Cult of Ecstasy, whose members seem to know the answers to his disturbing questions. Victor learns the cult’s life from within, getting lost in its blasphemous and sexual customs. Pleasures of this world are soon not enough. The cultists, following Victor’s visions, attempt to enter Lusst’ghaa - the Land of Ecstasy beyond the borders of our reality.