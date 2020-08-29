Lust from Beyond: Scarlet
Lust from Beyond: Scarlet is a stand-alone, free introduction to the full version of Lust from Beyond - a horror game with elements of eroticism and occultism. This is not a regular demo version. You can’t spoil the full experience by playing it. Quite the contrary: only by playing Scarlet will you get the full picture of the story and the Lust universe.
Updates
16 Oct, 2020Playable teaser Scarlet offers taste of Lust from Beyond
Standalone introduction to upcoming horror sequel to focus more on 'survival, gore, and sexual elements' than earlier Prologue.
Walkthrough for Lust from Beyond: ScarletStuck in Lust from Beyond: Scarlet, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lust from Beyond: Scarlet and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Lust from Beyond: Scarlet » View all screenshots (5)
Videos for Lust from Beyond: Scarlet » View all videos
What our readers think of Lust from Beyond: Scarlet
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Lust from Beyond: Scarlet yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.2 GHz, AMD Phenom II X4 955 - 4 Core, 3.2 GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon R9 280 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 11 GB available space
Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 /10
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 11 GB available space
Additional Notes: System requirements may change during the development of the game.