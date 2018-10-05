Wandersong
In the beginning, the universe was set into motion by the music of the goddess Eya. Now, as she does every epoch or so, she’s going to sing a new song and reset existence. One lowly bard sets off on a journey to preserve the world by collecting pieces of a mysterious melody called the Earthsong. Wandersong takes you on a whimsical, musical journey around the world. Use your singing to connect people, solve puzzles, and (hopefully) save the world.
Developer:
Greg Lobanov
Related Links
Official websiteitch.io page
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital September 27, 2018 by Greg Lobanov
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum:
PC:
OS: 7+
RAM: 512 MB
DirectX: 9.0
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Mac:
OS: 10.7+
CPU: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo
RAM: 512 MB
Hard Drive: 2 GB