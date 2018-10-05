  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Wandersong (2018) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Wandersong

In the beginning, the universe was set into motion by the music of the goddess Eya. Now, as she does every epoch or so, she’s going to sing a new song and reset existence. One lowly bard sets off on a journey to preserve the world by collecting pieces of a mysterious melody called the Earthsong. Wandersong takes you on a whimsical, musical journey around the world. Use your singing to connect people, solve puzzles, and (hopefully) save the world.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review
Available at
Humble Bundle
GOG
Itch.io
Steam Store
  Affiliate links

Readers rating

3 1 5 0 Wandersong

Decent

Average based on 1 rating
Your rating
Log in or Register to post ratings.

Related Articles

Wandersong review Article

Wandersong review

Everything works in delightful harmony in this pitch-perfect musical side-scroller with platforming elements that is sure to lift your spirits.

Review score - 4.5 Read the review » Sep 23, 2019

Updates

8 Dec, 2019
Wandersong mosies onto Xbox One

Port of charming music-based side-scrolling adventure available for download from the Microsoft Store.
23 Jan, 2019
Wandersong now playing on PS4

Port of side-scrolling musical adventure available now for download on the PlayStation store.
6 Oct, 2018
Wandersong finds way onto Windows, Mac and Switch
Cheerful side-scroller about the healing power of music available now for download.

Walkthrough for Wandersong

Stuck in Wandersong, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Wandersong and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Wandersong


Transparent PNG

Wandersong – PlayStation 4 launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Wandersong – Nintendo Switch trailer

Transparent PNG

Wandersong launch trailer

What our readers think of Wandersong

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Wandersong yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Greg Lobanov

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme Unique
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:

PC:

OS: 7+
RAM: 512 MB
DirectX: 9.0
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Mac:

OS: 10.7+
CPU: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo
RAM: 512 MB
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Wandersong by Greg Lobanov - Adventure Game

Wandersong is an adventure game, released in 2018 by Greg Lobanov. Wandersong has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Wandersong and rate it as Excellent, meanwhile the community rating for Wandersong is Decent.
Back to the top