In the beginning, the universe was set into motion by the music of the goddess Eya. Now, as she does every epoch or so, she’s going to sing a new song and reset existence. One lowly bard sets off on a journey to preserve the world by collecting pieces of a mysterious melody called the Earthsong. Wandersong takes you on a whimsical, musical journey around the world. Use your singing to connect people, solve puzzles, and (hopefully) save the world.