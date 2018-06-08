Ian de Valmain is a young nobleman-turned-assassin who must infiltrate a mercenary camp to help save his homeland. A second son not destined for greatness or inheritance, Ian is caught up in political intrigue and a violent war he was not prepared for, and now struggles with what he must do. Your choices will affect not only the outcome of the war but also the shape of Ian’s soul and the love of his life as you navigate to one of many possible endings.