Bleeding Moons

Bleeding Moons - Cover art

Ian de Valmain is a young nobleman-turned-assassin who must infiltrate a mercenary camp to help save his homeland. A second son not destined for greatness or inheritance, Ian is caught up in political intrigue and a violent war he was not prepared for, and now struggles with what he must do. Your choices will affect not only the outcome of the war but also the shape of Ian’s soul and the love of his life as you navigate to one of many possible endings.

Updates

3 Sep, 2020
Bleeding Moons moves into launch phase on PC

Visual novel-styled French spy thriller available now for download on Steam and GOG.
6 Aug, 2020
Pre-launch trailer spills out for Bleeding Moons

Steam demo available for French spy thriller visual novel coming to PC on September 3rd.
8 Jun, 2018
Phoenix Online announces next publishing phase

A Rite from the Stars and Bleeding Moons coming later this year.

Walkthrough for Bleeding Moons

Stuck in Bleeding Moons, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Bleeding Moons and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Political
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
Bleeding Moons is an adventure game, released in 2020 by IAN Games. Bleeding Moons has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Bleeding Moons, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Bleeding Moons.