A Fold Apart

Fold Apart, A - Cover art

After career choices force them down separate paths, Alex and Sam vow to make their relationship work despite the challenges of living apart. Though they frequently communicate through text messages, misunderstandings are inevitable and cause the characters to erect emotional barriers that physically bar their path. By folding the pieces of paper these characters inhabit, players are able to help the couple safely navigate around their relationship hurdles and find a way forward.

Updates

17 Apr, 2020
A Fold Apart opens on PC, Switch and Apple Arcade

Environmental puzzler about overcoming separation available now for download.
29 Mar, 2019
New trailer rolled out for A Fold Apart

Side-scrolling environmental puzzler coming to PC and Switch sometime this June.
13 Dec, 2018
New trailer laid out for A Fold Apart

Paper-folding puzzler to launch next spring on PC and Switch, with PS4 and Xbox One to follow.
28 Jun, 2018
A Fold Apart coming together with Fig campaign

Side-scrolling puzzler with folding paper mechanic targeting $45,000 by July 19th.

Walkthrough for A Fold Apart

Stuck in A Fold Apart, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Fold Apart and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

A Fold Apart is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Lightning Rod Games. A Fold Apart has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of A Fold Apart, at this time the community has not provided a rating for A Fold Apart.