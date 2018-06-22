A Fold Apart
Developer:
Lightning Rod Games
Platforms:
Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital April 16, 2020 by Lightning Rod Games
After career choices force them down separate paths, Alex and Sam vow to make their relationship work despite the challenges of living apart. Though they frequently communicate through text messages, misunderstandings are inevitable and cause the characters to erect emotional barriers that physically bar their path. By folding the pieces of paper these characters inhabit, players are able to help the couple safely navigate around their relationship hurdles and find a way forward.
Game Information