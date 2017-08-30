Kentucky Route Zero
Developer:
Cardboard Computer
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital January 28, 2020 by Cardboard Computer
The five-part Kentucky Route Zero is a magic realist adventure game about a secret highway in Kentucky and the mysterious folks who travel it. The player controls Conway, an antique furniture deliveryman, as he attempts to complete the final delivery for his financially troubled employer. Along the way he’ll meet dozens of strange characters and make a few new friends to help him overcome the obstacles in his path.
The complete five-part series. Released for consoles as the “TV Edition”.
Updates
Complete 'TV Edition' of episodic magic realist adventure available now for PS4, Xbox One and Switch, along with Act V on PC.
Trailer heralds arrival of long-awaited final installment of magic realist adventure on PC; complete console version launching same day.
Complete "TV Edition" coming to PS4, Switch and Xbox One to coincide with PC's Act 5 launch.
PC:
OS: Windows XP SP 2+ or later
Processor: 1 GHz CPU
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Graphics: Direct X 9.0c compatible video card
Hard Drive: 250 MB HD Space
MAC/LINUX:
OS: OSX 10.5 Leopard or newer
Processor: 1 GHz CPU
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 3.0+ compatible video card
Hard Drive: 250 MB HD Space