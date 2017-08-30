  • Log In | Sign Up

Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky Route Zero - Cover art

The five-part Kentucky Route Zero is a magic realist adventure game about a secret highway in Kentucky and the mysterious folks who travel it. The player controls Conway, an antique furniture deliveryman, as he attempts to complete the final delivery for his financially troubled employer. Along the way he’ll meet dozens of strange characters and make a few new friends to help him overcome the obstacles in his path.

The complete five-part series. Released for consoles as the “TV Edition”.

Updates

28 Jan, 2020
Kentucky Route Zero reaches the finish line

Complete 'TV Edition' of episodic magic realist adventure available now for PS4, Xbox One and Switch, along with Act V on PC.
10 Jan, 2020
Curtain to rise on Kentucky Route Zero’s final act on January 28th

Trailer heralds arrival of long-awaited final installment of magic realist adventure on PC; complete console version launching same day.
1 Sep, 2017
Kentucky Route Zero reaches final destination early next year

Complete "TV Edition" coming to PS4, Switch and Xbox One to coincide with PC's Act 5 launch.

Adventure Games by Cardboard Computer

» Kentucky Route Zero (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC:

OS: Windows XP SP 2+ or later
Processor: 1 GHz CPU
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Graphics: Direct X 9.0c compatible video card
Hard Drive: 250 MB HD Space

MAC/LINUX:

OS: OSX 10.5 Leopard or newer
Processor: 1 GHz CPU
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 3.0+ compatible video card
Hard Drive: 250 MB HD Space

