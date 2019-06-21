  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Half Past Fate (2020) - Game details

Half Past Fate

Half Past Fate - Cover art

Follow the adventures of six people who stumble their way through love and companionship. Lead them through their daily struggles, quirky events, and life-changing decisions. Featuring a full cast of diverse characters with contrasting personalities, Half Past Fates takes you through intersecting stories over varying timespans that show how love can grow and develop in unexpected ways.

Related Articles

E3 2019 round-up Article

E3 2019 round-up

Now that the madness has subsided, bear with us as we put into words what looks to be another great year of upcoming adventures.

Read more Jun 24, 2019

Updates

12 Mar, 2020
Launch time arrives for Half Past Fate on PC and Switch

Time-jumping romcom adventure available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
15 Feb, 2020
Half Past Fate destined for March 12th release

New teaser heralds upcoming arrival of narrative-driven 3D rom-com on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Walkthrough for Half Past Fate

Stuck in Half Past Fate, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Half Past Fate and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #1
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #2
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #3
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #4
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #5
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #6
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #7
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #8
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #9
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #10
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #11
'Half Past Fate - Screenshot #12

Half Past Fate launch trailer

Half Past Fate release date teaser

Half Past Fate teaser

What our readers think of Half Past Fate

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by Serenity Forge

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Drama
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Half Past Fate by Serenity Forge - Adventure Game

Half Past Fate is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Serenity Forge. Half Past Fate has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Half Past Fate, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Half Past Fate.