Mira
Developer:
Too Husky
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital March 25, 2020 by Too Husky
Mira, a caretaker working in an orphanage destroyed during World War II, is transported to a forgotten world of slavic legends. There is a mystery in that old city. A tale of forgotten Gods… and eerie places hidden from the eyes. Some tell this story to children. But this is not a children’s fable.
Updates
25 Mar, 2020Mira comes to life on Steam
WWII-era point-and-click fantasy adventure based on Slavic myth available now for Windows PC.
7 Nov, 2019Mira reflected in new story teaser
Point-and-click fantasy adventure based on Slavic myths coming to Steam in the first quarter of 2020.
12 Nov, 2017Legend foretells that Mira will come to PC
First details emerge for WWII-era point-and-click adventure based on Slavic myths.
Walkthrough for MiraStuck in Mira, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mira and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Mira » View all screenshots (8)
What our readers think of Mira
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Mira yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information