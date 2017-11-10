  • Log In | Sign Up

Mira

Mira - Cover art

Mira, a caretaker working in an orphanage destroyed during World War II, is transported to a forgotten world of slavic legends. There is a mystery in that old city. A tale of forgotten Gods… and eerie places hidden from the eyes. Some tell this story to children. But this is not a children’s fable.

Updates

25 Mar, 2020
Mira comes to life on Steam

WWII-era point-and-click fantasy adventure based on Slavic myth available now for Windows PC.
7 Nov, 2019
Mira reflected in new story teaser

Point-and-click fantasy adventure based on Slavic myths coming to Steam in the first quarter of 2020.
12 Nov, 2017
Legend foretells that Mira will come to PC

First details emerge for WWII-era point-and-click adventure based on Slavic myths.

Walkthrough for Mira

Stuck in Mira, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mira and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Mythology
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Mira is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Too Husky. Mira has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Mira, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Mira.