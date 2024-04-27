  • Log In | Sign Up

Pine: A Story of Loss

Alone in the forest glade he shared with his wife, a woodworker struggles to accept her passing. Help him hold on to cherished memories of their life together as he struggles to care for himself and his now empty home. Pine is a single-serving game focused on telling a beautiful, emotional tale.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Emotional, Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Pine: A Story of Loss by Made Up Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Pine: A Story of Loss is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Made Up Games. Pine: A Story of Loss has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Pine: A Story of Loss, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Pine: A Story of Loss.
