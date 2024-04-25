  • Log In | Sign Up

What have you done, Father? (2024)
What have you done, Father?

Embark on the disturbing adventure of a young priest entangled in a forbidden affair with a beautiful lady who meets a gruesome end. Lust, wrath, murder, despair. Can you endure the sins of the night until the morning confession?


Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Thriller, Horror, Mystery
Theme Noir, Supernatural
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

What have you done, Father? by Darkania Works - Adventure Game

What have you done, Father? is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Darkania Works. What have you done, Father? has a style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of What have you done, Father?, at this time the community has not provided a rating for What have you done, Father?.
