Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening

Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening - Cover art

In excavating the site of the Giza Sphinx, infamous archaeologist Sir Gil Blythe Geoffreys unwittingly unleashed an ancient curse while translating a sacred scroll. Gil dies, and the scroll mysteriously disappears. As his close friend and confidant, your task is to locate the missing scroll, finish Sir Geoffrey’s translation, and solve an ancient Riddle perplexing mankind for ages!

A remastered remake of the 2000 original.

Updates

1 Nov, 2017
Riddle of the Sphinx reawakens on Kickstarter

Original creators remastering the Egyptian archeological adventure for PC and mobiles.

Walkthrough for Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening

Stuck in Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Adventure
Theme Archeology
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Old World Studios. Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening.
