Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening
Developer:
Old World Studios
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital February 1, 2021 by Old World Studios
In excavating the site of the Giza Sphinx, infamous archaeologist Sir Gil Blythe Geoffreys unwittingly unleashed an ancient curse while translating a sacred scroll. Gil dies, and the scroll mysteriously disappears. As his close friend and confidant, your task is to locate the missing scroll, finish Sir Geoffrey’s translation, and solve an ancient Riddle perplexing mankind for ages!
A remastered remake of the 2000 original.
Updates
1 Nov, 2017Riddle of the Sphinx reawakens on Kickstarter
Original creators remastering the Egyptian archeological adventure for PC and mobiles.
Walkthrough for Riddle of the Sphinx: The AwakeningStuck in Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening » View all screenshots (50)
What our readers think of Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Riddle of the Sphinx: The Awakening yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information